HUGH KEVIN SILL
August 22, 1950 -September 21, 2020

Hugh Kevin Sill passed away September 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Hugh was born on August 22, 1950 to Hugh and Betty Sill. Hugh was one of 8 children. Built in best friends!

He attended USC where he received a bachelor's degree in business. He married Carrie Ann (Caratan) Sill on July 26, 1980 in Carmel, California. Together they raised four children and one honorary son, Karil Escober.

Hugh's careers consisted of owning a travel agency, real estate development, but in the end he found his true passion as an elementary school teacher.

Hugh had a love for animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed traveling and was always ready to throw a party for any milestone. His grandkids stole his heart one by one. Some of his hobbies included trying to find the secret to keep his grass green in the hot Bakersfield summer months. He finally succeeded this past summer! He always had some sort of home project going on at home. He was a dedicated family man. He loved his wife dearly for forty years and was very proud of his children and their hard work to become successful in their own careers.

Hugh is preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Betty Sill and his son George Sill.

He is survived by his wife Carrie Ann (Caratan) Sill, his children and their spouses, Hunter Sill, Nika (Sill) Morse and Jake Morse, Oliver Sill and Hallie (Rogers) Sill. His grandkids Sophie and George Morse. His six sisters, one brother, and spouses Susan (Sill) and Terry Wyatt, Cindy (Sill) and Steve Laird, Sally (Sill) Hurley, Katy (Sill) and Mike Vorhees, Christy (Sill) and Don Hynds and Casey (Sill) and Sandy Friedlander George and his wife Deloris Sill.

Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Church on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 9:30am 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Francis Parish school, 2516 Palm St, Bakersfield, CA 93304.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
