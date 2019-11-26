|
|
IAN PAUL CHANDLER
November 18, 1970 - November 17, 2019
Ian Paul Chandler, aged 48, passed away suddenly November 17, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1970 in Bakersfield, CA to Dan and Pat Chandler. Ian was a graduate of East High School in 1989 where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Ian began his career with the Kern County Sheriff's Department in 1997. He was proud to be a sheriff and took great pride in his work. Over the past 22 years, Ian worked in various departments, and was most recently promoted to Commander.
In 2001, Ian married the love of his life, Melanie Owens. Together they built a beautiful life. Ian loved his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his son Ryan play football and Sunday dinners at the Casa. When not at work or golfing, Ian could be found cruising the neighborhood on his golf cart looking for a friendly game of darts. To know Ian was to love Ian. He was a devoted husband and father and a loyal friend.
He is survived by his parents Dan and Pat Chandler, his wife Melanie, his sons Ryan and Kollin Chandler, as well as a daughter and grandkids, and many friends and extended family members.
Services for Ian will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 10am, at Canyon Hills Assembly of God.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 26, 2019