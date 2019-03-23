|
IDA A. MCMAHON
May 8, 1932 - February 14, 2019
Ida A. McMahon passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 14, 2019.
Ida was born May 8, 1932 in Baker, Oregon, the oldest of Lowell and Anna Hindman's 6 children. She grew up on the family ranch outside Baker that was originally built by her great grandfather in the late 1800s. Her early memories include attending a 2-room school and having multiple close relatives living nearby- providing lots of cousins to play with.
In 1951, her father leased the ranch and moved the family to Menlo Park, CA.
That same year, Ida met Donald (Mac) McMahon at a Moffett Field Naval Air Station dance. She described him as "the love of her life". Mac was from a large family in Raymond Iowa. They wed on February 28, 1955 and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area most of their married life. Ida worked as a legal secretary while raising her family. The McMahons hosted many family get-togethers and attended numerous family reunions both in Oregon and Iowa.
After retirement, Ida and Mac moved to Bakersfield, CA near their daughter. There Ida established a large friend network that she dearly loved being a part of. She was an active volunteer in the school system, and a member of various local church and support groups. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, golf, reading, and playing cards. Ida was always up for attending an athletic event, a play or any other activity that her children or grandchildren might be involved in.
Ida was a people person, compassionate, generous and kind. She knew how to make a person feel special. Ida remained fiercely independent, and was always planning her next trip. She maintained a close relationship with her siblings throughout her life and they shared many trips and activities Her husband Mac passed away in 2005. She is survived by her 2 children; son, Connie (Shelly) McMahon and daughter, Carol (Bruce) Bender, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren: Kelly, Brett, Logan, Nick, Brian, Christina (Jeff), Jacob and Liliana. She is also survived by her 5 siblings: Sarah, Timothea, Mary, Maclure, Catherine and numerous friends and relatives.
Ida will be deeply missed. She will be remembered for her big heart, joyful laugh and especially her love for her family. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA.