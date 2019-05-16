|
ILA LOUISE SHIVELY
August 6, 1927 - May 10, 2019
On May 10, 2019, Ila Shively was ushered into the arms of her Savior and friend, Jesus. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her final days and ultimately gave her peace.
Ila was born to Benjamin and Clara Flora, in Quinter, Kansas on August 6, 1927. From an early age, she was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support. She came to California with her family in 1938. Ila graduated from the University of LaVerne in 1949 with a degree in Education. On June 1, 1949, she married Sherlo Shively, the love of her life. She first taught in Chino, CA until the Shivelys moved to Bakersfield in 1951. She continued her career for 36 years in Bakersfield as a Kindergarten teacher and later as a Reading Specialist.
Sherlo and Ila had three children, David, Diane and Karen. They were active members in the Bakersfield Church of the Brethren, where Ila served as church organist alongside Sherlo as choir director for over 60 years, in addition to filling numerous roles and positions of service. Ila had been a regular attender and member of the Church of the Brethren for over 70 years, both in LaVerne and in Bakersfield.
Ila was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time for church, family, friends, and playing the piano and organ. Ila loved her family immensely and was loved by them. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate knowing she is whole and at peace with our Creator.
Ila is survived by her son David (Janie), daughter Diane (Jim) McConnell, son-in-law, Ted (Cheryl) Blockley, her grandchildren Kyle (Sabrina) Shively; Seth (Kristin) McConnell, Brad (Courtney) McConnell; Anna (Nicholas) Sukut, Ricky Ott and great grandchildren, Milo and Nora McConnell, Cullen, Caitlin, and Cameron McConnell; Cecilia Blockley-Monsibais and Dorothy Sukut. Ila was preceded in death by her husband Sherlo, her daughter Karen Blockley, and her special grandson Kevin Shively.
Ila will be buried on Friday, May 17 at 1:15 PM at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, California. A Memorial/Celebration Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Brethren, 327 A Street, Bakersfield, California.
In lieu of flowers, honoring gifts may be made to Bakersfield Church of the Brethren or Independence Through G.R.A.C.E. (www.itsgrace.org).
We love you Mom, Grandma, Nana...