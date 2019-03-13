|
|
ILA M. RICE-MAREAN
December 26, 1927 - March 1, 2019
Ila was born in Miles City, MT, to Hix and Minnie Newton. Ila passed away at the age of 91 after a short battle with cancer.
Ila is survived by daughters Lenora Wadsworth, Linda Langley (Gary) and Leslie James (Mike). Ila is also survived by 10 grandchildren as well as great granchildren & great, great granchildren.
Ila enjoyed music, reading, the rodeo, western movies, the beach, and lunch with the girls on hair day. Ila always said, "I've had a good life but I don't know why I'm still here." We will miss her dearly.
Thank you to Hoffman Hospice and their amazing staff for their support and their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 13, 2019