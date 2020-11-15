IMELDA PEREZ

August 14, 1956 - November 6, 2020

Imelda Perez, 64, was called to be home with God on November 6, 2020 in Bakersfield. She was born on August 14, 1956 in Uruapan, Michoacán to Benjamin and Manuela Cuevas.

Imelda grew up in Lindcove, California and went to Exeter High School.

Imelda married Carlos Perez in 1983 in Clovis, California. They were happily married for 37 years. Imelda enjoyed making floral arrangements and decorating for events. Imelda was a kind-hearted and beautiful soul. She spent a lot of time helping people and took in any family or person that needed a home. She had a beautiful smile that was accompanied by amazing laughter. She loved the Lakers, the Patriots, and watching sports of every kind. She loved Mariachi, music, and dancing at family gatherings. She loved the beach, especially San Simeon and the Pismo Dunes. She looked forward to retiring with her husband near the beach one day. Imelda dedicated herself to raising her kids and grandchildren, and loved cooking for them. Imelda loved her family with her whole heart, "no matter what," as she would say.

Imelda is survived by her husband Carlos; her sons Mario, Carlos Jr., Joel, Juan, and Rafael; her daughters Consuelo, Imelda (Emily) and Maria (Nicholas Hayes); her brother Benjamin (Yolanda Cuevas); her sisters Paz (Lucky Sadruddin), Lucila (Manuel Martinez), Rosa (Pedro Vasquez); her grandchildren Sylvia, Natalia, Nathan, Lasaro, Juliet, Arissa, Genesis, Lindsy, Phoebe, Ethan, Olivia and many more relatives.

Imelda is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Manuela Cuevas; her son Tony Perez; her sister Carmela Bautista, and her sister in law Xochitl Perez.

Visitation will be at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Avenue, Shafter, CA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 pm, a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 300 W. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the mass at Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA.

Imelda Perez, de 64 años, fue llamada a estar en casa con Dios el 6 de noviembre de 2020 en Bakersfield. Nació el 14 de agosto de 1956 en Uruapan, Michoacán a Benjamín y Manuela Cuevas.

Imelda creció en Lindcove, California y fue a la secundaria de Exeter.

Imelda se casó con Carlos Perez en 1983 en Clovis, California. Estuvieron felizmente casados durante 37 años. Imelda disfrutaba haciendo arreglos florales y decorando eventos. Imelda era un alma hermosa y de buen corazón. Pasó mucho tiempo ayudando a la gente y acogió a cualquier familia o persona que necesitara un hogar. Tenía una hermosa sonrisa acompañada de una risa increíble. Amaba a los Lakers, a los Patriotas y a ver deportes de todo tipo. Le encantaba el Mariachi, la música y el baile en las reuniones familiares. Le encantaba la playa, especialmente San Simeon y las Dunas de Pismo. Esperaba jubilarse con su esposo cerca de la playa algún día. Imelda se dedicó a criar a sus hijos y nietos, y le encantaba cocinar para ellos. Imelda amaba a su familia con todo su corazón, "pase lo que pase", como ella decía.

A Imelda le sobreviven su esposo Carlos; sus hijos Mario, Carlos Jr., Joel, Juan y Rafael; sus hijas Consuelo, Imelda (Emily) y María(Nicholas Hayes) ; su hermano Benjamín (Yolanda Cuevas); sus hermanas Paz (Lucky Sadrrudin), Lucila (Manuel Martinez), Rosa (Pedro Vasquez); sus nietos Sylvia, Natalia, Nathan, Lasaro, Juliet, Arissa, Genesis, Lindsy, Phoebe, Ethan, Olivia y muchos familiares más.

A Imelda le anteceden en la muerte sus padres Benjamín y Manuela Cuevas; su hijo Tony Perez; y su hermana Carmela Bautista, su cuñada Xóchitl Perez.

El velorio será en Basham & Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Avenue, Shafter, CA el miercoles 18 de noviembre de 2020 de 5: 00-9: 00 pm, se rezará un rosario a las 7:00 pm. La misa se llevará a cabo en la Iglesia Católica St. Therese, 300 W. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA el jueves 19 de noviembre de 2020 a las 10:00 am. El entierro seguirá a la misa en el cementerio Shafter, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA.