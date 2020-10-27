Ina Hollingsead

INA LUELLA SCHNEIDER-HOLLINGSEAD

July 12, 1933 -October 23. 2020

Ina Luella Schneider-Hollingsead born in Upton Wyoming, July 12, 1933 to Newcomb and Emma Rich in her grandmas log cabin. Ina had three older brothers. Elvin, Ellis, and Myrle.

Ina's parents sacrificed to send her through Adventist education. She graduated on May 31, 1953 from Armona Union Academy. Ina was accepted to Pacific Union College with aspirations of becoming a registered nurse. Her plans changed when her father and aunt were tragically killed in an auto accident on their way to visit her in school. Ina worked as a nurse assistant until she met her loving husband in Corcoran while singing in a vespers program. Both their similarity in beliefs and family upbringing brought them together in marriage. Her love of singing continued throughout her life in church, choir, solo performance, and Sabbath worship with family and friends.

Ina enjoyed preparing delicious, healthy meals over the years for her family, church potlucks and programs , and family reunions. The family reunions were centered around mother and fathers beautiful garden of flowers. Irises, roses, azaleas, lilacs, wisteria, rhododendrons, and camellias. The love of gardening, and delicious food included citrus fruit and fresh vegetables that were enjoyed by family and friends.

During the several decades Ina and Cecil raised and educated their daughters in Christian schools. Ina spent many hours helping as a room mother. The hours of work profited their children. They both graduated from Loma Linda University as registered nurses.

Ina was a beautiful person who loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She gave her love and kindness to everyone she came in contact with through her example and giving out religious literature.

Sadly, Ina's first love Cecil Schneider passed away August 15, 2008. Ina remarried Marshall C. Hollingsead on May 10, 2010. Marshall passed away July 20, 2018 Toward the end of her life she wanted to be sure that her care providers knew she appreciated them and Jesus was coming soon.

Ina served many years in leadership positions including women's Auxiliary, Pacific Health Education Center, wedding coordinator, deaconess, and on the Executive Board at San Joaquin Community Hospital.

Ina passed away on October 23. 2020. Now she waits for just a short time to hear the call of the life giver.

Ina is survived by her daughters Joy her husband John. Karen and her husband Eddie. Three grand children Kirsten and her husband Peter, Emma, and Scott. Her great grand children Audrey and Loghan.

Funeral services will be on October, 30 at 2 PM. Location: Greenlawn Funeral Homes 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, Ca. 93305. Web site is www. GreenlawnM-C.com go to Obituary then obituary listing. Funeral will also be presented on zoom.