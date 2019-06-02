|
INA MAE BUTLER
August 5, 1927 - May 23, 2019
Ina Mae Butler passed away peacefully in Woodland CA May 23, 2019. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa August 5, 1927 to Elmer and Anna (Woolworth) Young. She grew up in Hinton, Iowa with two siblings, Lois Smith and James Young both of whom predeceased her.
Ina Mae obtained her Teaching Certificate from Westmar College in La Mars, Iowa. After teaching in Nebraska she joined her sister in Tulare, CA, teaching there for two years before enrolling at San Jose State College where she completed her teaching degree (BA). Upon graduation she accepted a position with Bakersfield City School District and spent the majority of her teaching career was at Voorhees Elementary School. A highlight was the year she received a teacher of the year award from the district.
When Ina Mae moved to Bakersfield she met and married Lawrence (Larry) Butler, who predeceased her. Ina is survived by their two daughters: Carol FitzGerald (Mike) of Woodland CA and Karen Wiebe (Dale) of Fresno, CA. She is also survived by 5 grandsons and 2 great grandsons: Brian Wiebe, Jeffrey Wiebe (Layne, Griffin, Preston), Kevin Wiebe (Chelsie), Scott FitzGerald and Greg FitzGerald.
Ina Mae was an active member at Wesley Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed being part of the Esther circle, volunteering at WACC and participating in the crafting and quilting groups. Never wanting to be in the spotlight, her quiet servant's spirit blessed many. She thought teaching was a privilege and she desired to be a positive influence to those she taught.
A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, as per her wishes. If you wish to honor her memory a donation can be given to Wesley Methodist Church or to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 2, 2019