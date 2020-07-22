INA MAE GRASMICK

November 2, 1922 - July 14, 2020

Ina Mae Grasmick, 97 passed away July 14, 2020, with her daughter by her side.

She moved from OK to CA when she was a little girl. She lived most of her life in Delano. She married Ted Grasmick in 1945.

She worked as a practical nurse in Delano most of her life, last in the private practice of Drs. Taggart and Clark.

She spent the last year and half of her life living with her daughter in the mountains, she so enjoyed having a white Christmas.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Ted in 1980.

She is survived by her son, Steven Grasmick (Gail) of Strathmore, CA.; daughter, Pam Nelson (Bruce) of Pire Point Springs, CA., 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

There will not be a service at this time, we are hoping for a celebration of life in the near future.