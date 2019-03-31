|
INEZ SAVAGE (NEE STANDIFER)
March 17, 1934 - March 25, 2019
Inez Savage, a beloved and revered figure in the Bakersfield country music scene from its earliest days, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Arvin, CA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 85 years old. Despite the challenges of her illness, Inez lived her final days as she had lived her life: surrounded by her children, family, and friends, and by the musicians and the music to which she had devoted her life.
Inez was born in Ferris, OK on March 17, 1934. She was a dust bowl child, the eldest of five born to Roland and Mary Jane Standifer, who made their way to California along with countless others during the dust bowl. The Standifer family settled in Bakersfield, which is where Inez remained to marry, raise her four children, and help build a musical style, culture, and community whose impact is still felt today. Bakersfield Sound legends from Buck Owens and Rose Maddox to Bill Woods and Merle Haggard counted her a close friend, and legions of young musicians received her guidance and spirited support over the years.
She is survived by brother Dale Standifer, of Oildale, daughter Terry, of San Francisco (husband Martin), sons Rocky (wife Karen), of Oildale, and Curtis (wife Sharon) of Bakersfield, and son Willie, of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by granddaughter Morgan, of Las Vegas, and grandson Michael, of Oildale, along with great-grandchildren Michael Aidin, Ashley, Amanda, and Katheryn, Hunter, also of Oildale, as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout California, Washington, and New Mexico.
Special thanks to Diana Rutaquio and all the staff at Evergreen; Eugene Moles, Di Sharman and Bill Woods. Deepest gratitude and appreciation to Karen O'Donnell, whose love, attention and support over the years made all the difference.
Visitation available at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4PM. Celebration of Life at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary Friday April 5, 2019 2:00 - 3:00 PM. Musical Celebration at the Moose Lodge on Stein immediately following Celebration of Life.