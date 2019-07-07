Home

Inger Marie Summers

INGER MARIE SUMMERS
March 21, 1954 - June 30, 2019

Inger battled cancer for 12 years. She was born in Denmark in 1954 to Tom and Anna Hansen, predeceased, and came to the US at age 5.

Survived by husband Ed, brother Frank (Shirley), sister Sonja (Kurt) Cornelius, many nieces, nephews and family members.

Inger held many jobs, from a waitress at El Torito to retiring from Kern County Probation Dept. as Volunteer Serv. Coordinator. She was very involved with the Take Away Tattoo Program for youths. Her passion was helping people.

Services will be held July 15, at 10:45 am at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion Hall, 2020 H St, from 1-4 pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 7, 2019
