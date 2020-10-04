IRENE ANDERSON

December 12, 1933 - September 24, 2020

Irene Anderson was born in New Denver, BC Canada on 12/12/1933 to Norwegian immigrants. At the age of twelve while in foster care, her friend snuck her into a church and showed her a statue of Jesus on the cross. After that she went out into a field and cried out to God saying, 'If you are real help me and help my mother.' Two weeks later her mom got better and she was reunited with her mother and her brother, Vern. She dedicated her life to God and strived to serve Him for the rest of her life.

After high school, she went to Camrose Lutheran Bible School where she grew in faith and met her future husband, Allen. The farmer boy fell in love with the mountain girl. They had four children, Beverly, Carol, Sharon, and Bradley.

While raising her young family in Surrey, BC Canada, she and her neighbor Loraine started a Bible study. Word got out and soon many women began to come. What started as two friends reading the Bible became Women's Aglow in British Columbia.

In 1977, Irene and Allen moved to Anaheim, California. Her children were now teenagers and her home was filled with Bible studies, swimming, and gatherings. In 2003, Allen passed away and Irene moved to Bakersfield, California with her daughter Sharon and her family. She remained active in her children and grandchildren lives. She became Honorary Grandmother to many young people. She constantly prayed for her family and any person on the prayer list.

Irene passed away on 09/24/20. Her family and all who knew her will miss her greatly but we know she is dancing and singing in heaven.

