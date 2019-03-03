|
|
IRENE HENSON
July 2, 1932 - February 24, 2019
Surrounded by family Irene Lorettia Miles Henson went to be in the presence of God on February 24th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 86. She was greeted in heaven and in the arms of her late husband James "Junior" Henson.
Irene was born on July 2nd, 1932 in Vernon Texas to Walter and Lora Miles. She married James "Junior" Henson in Vernon, TX and they raised three sons; Don, David and Jim "Jimbo" and one daughter, Connie. Irene supported her husband's career in the oilfields by moving back and forth from California to Alaska several times throughout their marriage. They made homes in Bakersfield and Carpinteria, CA and Chugiak, Anchorage and Soldotna, AK over the years. She was a good roughneck!
A homemaker for many years, Irene always had a warm, beautiful smile on her face and a happy disposition. She was most often found with a dog or a crochet project in her lap. She also loved to fish.
When Irene out fished all her family in Alaska and was tired of the cold dark winters she moved to Arizona to live out the rest of her life. She enjoyed the beauty of the desert just as much as the mountains of Alaska.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lora Miles; husband James "Junior"; son Don, daughter Connie and brothers Willie and Albert. She is survived by her sons; David (Annyce) of Soldotna, AK, and Jim (Helen) of Anchorage, AK; daughter in law Maureen of Soldotna, AK; brother Buddy of Auburn, WA, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A service and celebration of Irene's life will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 2 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2019