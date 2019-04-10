|
IRENE MARIE KIRSCHENMAN
August 21, 1926 - April 3, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Irene Marie Kirschenman passed away on April 3, 2019. She was 92 years old.
Irene is survived by her husband of 71 years, Cliff Kirschenman and five children, Cynthia Poettgen (Paul), Marilyn Brown (Bill), Vicki Welty (Bob), Brian Kirschenman (Debbie), and Connie Cooper (Brett). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren - Brent, Jason, Brandon, Jennifer, Matthew, David, Allison, Kristyn, and Kaitlyn, as well as 12 great grandchildren.
Irene was born in Tempe, Arizona and was one of eight children born to parents Henry and Concepcion Lopez. She grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1945. She married her husband, Cliff, 2 years later after meeting at the Crocker National Bank. Irene spent the majority of her life raising a family and as a prominent resident of Bakersfield. One of her greatest joys was using her devout Catholic faith to serve the community in which she lived. Irene was active in the church throughout her life and held a number of volunteer positions including as a member and one-term president on the Board of Directors at Garces Memorial High School, President of Deo Gratias and President of Woman's Guild, Young Ladies Institute and St. Margaret Mary's Young Ladies Institute. Here she was the driving force behind "Symphony of Fashions," a fundraising effort that helped provide financial support for seminarians. Irene was also active in the Republican Party and was once nominated for the 'Woman of the Year' award for the Social Services Volunteer Center of Kern County.
Irene was well known for her infectious laugh and lively approach to life. She was happy to tell you "how the cow ate the cabbage" or retort, "if you don't like my peaches, don't shake my tree." She was also an immensely talented oil painter, photographer, and cook. While she will undoubtedly be missed by many, her memory will survive through her famous tamales recipe and the many beautiful paintings that can now be found throughout the homes of her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Tina Malhi, Sara Kaur and Sara Kaur of Heritage Living Inc. for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided Irene in her final years.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 1:30pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 124 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 10am at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.