IRENE SCHALE
November 5, 1921 - November 26, 2019
She was born November 5, 1921, Irene Marian Sawatzky, to be the oldest of 5 children of DJ and Katherine Sawatzky, in Hillsboro, Kansas. Her father was a bi-vocational pastor / school teacher to support his large family. Irene graduated from high school and attended Tabor College, and took secretarial training, learning skills that would enable her to help support her own family.
She met Estil Schale at Tabor, and they married June 5, 1943. Their first home was in the basement of the church which he founded and pastored while himself still a student. Her musical ability on piano and organ, and secretarial skills were well utilized in her role as a pastor's wife. They had two children, David Paul and Marilyn Ruth, but sadly lost Marilyn after a brief illness when she was just 6 years old.
Irene was a committed Christian, with deep faith and a strong prayer life. She loved serving her Lord and the church. She faithfully supported her husband in ministry. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She loved visiting the national parks; her favorite was Yosemite, and she never tired of camping in Yosemite Valley with her family.
She enjoyed good health throughout her life until just the last few years. The family is grateful for the support of a wonderful team of caregivers making it possible for her to stay in her own home until the end.
She is preceded in death by her husband Estil, daughter Marilyn, and brother Jasper Sawatzky. She is survived by her son David (Ruth), grandchildren Stephen, Sarah, and Paul (Rachael) Schale, and great granddaughter Evelyn Ruth. She is also survived by three of her siblings: Gerald (Wilma) Sawatzky of New Mexico, Evangeline (Carl) Hall of Texas, and Mary Mummert of Kansas.
Memorial Service at Heritage Bible Church at 11am, December 14.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 8, 2019