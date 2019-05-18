|
|
IRMGARD ANNA OBERT
May 19, 1934 - May 12, 2019
Irmgard passed away so peacefully on May 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Spock, Germany. She met the love of her life, Jim Obert and they headed to California, where they raised a beautiful family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Obert, and sons, Juergen and Jimmy.
She is survived by daughter Roberta Isbell and Gordon. Son, Ernie Obert and Teresa. 6 grandchildren, Scott, Steven, Jennilee, Vincent, Sabrina, and Tyler. 4 great grandchildren, David, Azaria, Arylah, and Hannah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Kern River Family Mortuary at 1900 N. Chester Ave. Oildale, Calif. 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 18 to May 19, 2019