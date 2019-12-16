|
|
ISAAC "GUY" MONSIBAIS
April 30, 1972- December 7, 2019
Isaac "Guy" Monsibais was born to Isaac and Nancy Monsibais on April 30, 1972 and passed away surrounded by his family on December 7, 2019.
Isaac was born and raised in Bakersfield. He attended Foothill High School. Isaac worked for Johasee Rebar for 16 yrs. where he started as a bender and later recieved his class A driver's license and began driving truck delivering steel for Johasee.
As a child his grandmother Clara gave him the name Guy. He grew up to be a Roughneck the traveling team of Alex Monsibais, playing baseball, basketball and most of all soccer. Those that played with him will remember him always.
Isaac loved his family, he loved barbecuing, bon fires, riding his quad, Dallas Cowboys and most of all having a cold beer and spending time with his best friend "Asia".
Isaac is preceded in death by his mother Nancy. He is survived by his wife Theresa, son Isaac IV, daughters Jeanna, Alexis, Melyssa and Martha, and two grandchildren and one blessing on the way, father Isaac Jr. and his only sister Melissa.
Rosary will be held at Basham Funeral Care on 12/19/[email protected] Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on 12/20/[email protected] Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery following mass.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 16, 2019