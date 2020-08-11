Isabel Thompson

ISABEL MARY FELIZ THOMPSON

January 19, 1925 -July 31, 2020

Isabel (Aunt Belle, Belle, Bella) Mary Thompson was born January 19, 1925 to James and Antonia Feliz in Bakersfield, CA and lived the first 90 years of her life there. Surviving Earthquakes and dust storms, Isabel lived a busy, happy life, raising 5 children with her husband and love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Thompson (2003). In her spare time as wife and mom, she worked and retired from the Evaluations Department at Cal State University Bakersfield. Unshakable in her Faith, she attended St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, and later, Christ the King Parish, never failing to be a shining example to her children and all who loved her. She loved anything that involved time with family or friends, laughing, dancing, serving, helping and/or visiting.

She and Chuck spent their BEST years after retirement, traveling on road trips in their truck and trailer, just taking in the sites and stopping anywhere there was family or friends nearby to visit! When not on the road, they could easily be found on a weekend night with their Laf-a-lot dance friends, burning up the floor! Mom LOVED to dance!

At the ripe young age of 90, Isabel retired to Emmett, Idaho, near her daughter Alice. Even at 90+, she never failed to make an impression as the sweetest mom ever! We LOVE your Mom! was often said to any of us, by her care takers, at any given time. Despite her limitations in her final years, she never failed to laugh, or make us laugh. We can be at peace, knowing that despite the current craziness of the world, we were able to help her live her best life, until the end... She was always ready to help wherever and however she could. Even in pain, she would always manage a smile and Oh, I'm alright... She was happy to be, as long as she had family near...

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son-in-law, Isabel leaves behind her first and only son, Richard (Genevieve) Thompson, daughters Irene (Jim) Compton, Alice (Chuck -2008)Moore, Karen (Tim) Roberston and Emily (Don) Pixley, as well 20 grandchildren, 14 great grand, her brother, Jim Feliz and many beloved nieces and nephews. She loved each and every one unconditionally.

We love and miss you, Mom. Thank you for blessing us all for over 95 years! For the last time, our Eagle has landed. Hug Dad for us!

Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:00 - 5:00pm at Mission Family Mortuary. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9109 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93306.