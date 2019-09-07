|
ISABEL VALDEZ DURAN
April 3, 1930 - September 3, 2019
Isabel Valdez Duran, 89, of Bakersfield, California went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Isabel was born and raised in Bakersfield, attended local schools, and was a lifelong parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She met the love of her life, Charles Duran at East Bakersfield High School.
Isabel and Charlie were married and raised four children, Carol, John, Andrew and James Duran. An engaged mother and grandmother, she actively supported her family through their many endeavors.
Isabel loved being in the outdoors, especially fishing, gardening and being at the beach. She enjoyed her travels to Hawaii, Mexico, The Bahamas and visiting family in New Orleans, Texas and Wyoming.
Isabel will be remembered by her loving, caring and understanding nature, a keen sense of humor and her steadfast devotion to her family and Catholic Faith, and will remain in the hearts and memories of all those she touched.
She is preceded in death by her parents Natividad and Lee Valdez, brothers Chico, Lee, Bunky, Trini, and Andy Valdez, and her sister Irma Chavez.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years Charles Duran, daughter Carol (Fransisco) Mendiara, and sons John (Diane), Andy (Cindy) and James (Amy) Duran, sisters Esther Cabrera, Mary Lou Solano, Juanita Garcia and brother Paul Valdez, grandchildren Frank Mendiara, Javier Mendiara, Christy Duran, Patrick Duran, Michelle Perez, Nicole Rivera, Andrea Wood, Jamie Keel, and Jennifer Duran, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, and Dr. M. Rahimifar for their loving care.
Services will be held Tuesday morning September 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1515 Baker Street with Rosary at 9:30 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am.