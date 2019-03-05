|
ISMAEL "SAM" DOMINGUEZ
June 4, 1939 - February 9, 2019
Sam Dominguez, 79, of Bakersfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Sam was born on June 4, 1939 in El Centro, CA to Edward and Ysidra Dominguez. He lived in Bakersfield, attended East Bakersfield High School, until he joined the army and served in the 101st Airborne Division - Screaming Eagles.
He was a cement finisher and contractor; he was the best in the business. He loved lifting weights, holding babies; binging on orange sherbet and watching Bonanza and the Rifle Man. Sam's irrepressible humor and crazy antics are legendary.
Sam is fondly missed by his children; Denise (Mark) Hawley, Dena (Louie) Padilla, Roxana (Jamie) Merrill, his son Dax (Katie Lantz) Dominguez; and their mother, Ramona Dominguez; his youngest daughter; Natalia Dominguez and her mother Roseanne Lewis; and his nine grandchildren: Lantz, Justine, Madison, Christian, Bernadette, Dane, Erami, Phoenix, Bastion and great-granddaughter Samantha.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Mora, Margie Jimenez, Emily Jones, Avel Dominguez, Beatrice (Bob) Hocking, Moses (Carmen) Dominguez and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Edward, Ernie, Minnie Wilson and Isabel Thompson; nephews Luis Jimenez, Nick Cepeda, niece, Liz Dominguez, and brothers-in-law Romero Mora and Trini Jimenez.
A special thank you to Natalia and Roseanne for their selfless compassion and loving care.
Alzheimer's faded his memory of a life lived and those he loved, but those who loved him will remember Sam: a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Following Sam's wishes, there will not be a service.
We are comforted knowing Sam Dominguez will know who Sam Dominguez is again.