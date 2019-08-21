Home

POWERED BY

Jacie Renae Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacie Renae Collier Obituary

JACIE RENAE COLLIER
July 4, 1986 - August 13, 2019

JaCie had a zest for life like no other! She had a smile that could light up a room, a hearty laugh that once heard you could never forget! Ice blue eyes that were amazing, a heart of gold, and a mind that was always eager for more knowledge. JaCie was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. She was amazing to say the least. While she and her husband Brad raised their 3 children, JaCie also worked and went to college, graduating with a Psychology degree.

She currently worked as the Director of Provider Relations for Clinica Sierra Vista. What an amazing company to be connected to. The amount of love and generosity shown by her work family has been incredible.

JaCie is survived by her husband and best friend, Brad Smith; children, Brayden (15), Brysen (10), and Layla (9) all of Bakersfield; she was a daddy's girl to her father, Jack Collier (Tracey) of WA; mother, Lori Graue (Michelle) of NV; brother, Chance Collier of WA; sister, Paige Collier and Joe Joe of Sacramento; grandma, Jackie Stussy and uncle, James of Bakersfield; and grandma Ann Collier of UT; in-laws, Paul and Billie Smith, sister-in-law, Brittany Grimm (Eric) of Bakersfield; aunts, Helen Wisgerhof and Lana Alldredge; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends!

She was preceded in death by her grandpa Leon J. Collier and step-grandpa Donald Stussy.

Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Ln at 10am on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

JaCie, we won't say goodbye, but "see ya later"!

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.