|
|
JACIE RENAE COLLIER
July 4, 1986 - August 13, 2019
JaCie had a zest for life like no other! She had a smile that could light up a room, a hearty laugh that once heard you could never forget! Ice blue eyes that were amazing, a heart of gold, and a mind that was always eager for more knowledge. JaCie was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. She was amazing to say the least. While she and her husband Brad raised their 3 children, JaCie also worked and went to college, graduating with a Psychology degree.
She currently worked as the Director of Provider Relations for Clinica Sierra Vista. What an amazing company to be connected to. The amount of love and generosity shown by her work family has been incredible.
JaCie is survived by her husband and best friend, Brad Smith; children, Brayden (15), Brysen (10), and Layla (9) all of Bakersfield; she was a daddy's girl to her father, Jack Collier (Tracey) of WA; mother, Lori Graue (Michelle) of NV; brother, Chance Collier of WA; sister, Paige Collier and Joe Joe of Sacramento; grandma, Jackie Stussy and uncle, James of Bakersfield; and grandma Ann Collier of UT; in-laws, Paul and Billie Smith, sister-in-law, Brittany Grimm (Eric) of Bakersfield; aunts, Helen Wisgerhof and Lana Alldredge; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends!
She was preceded in death by her grandpa Leon J. Collier and step-grandpa Donald Stussy.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Ln at 10am on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
JaCie, we won't say goodbye, but "see ya later"!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 21, 2019