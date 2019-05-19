|
JACK ALLAN DOREMUS
November 9, 1936 - May 12, 2019
Jack Allan Doremus was born November 9, 1936 in Bakersfield, California at Miss Freise's Maternity home to Woody and Bobbie Doremus. He passed away on May 12, 2019 with his loving wife Bessie attentively at his side.
Jack was raised on a farm where he acquired a strong work ethic from his father that would stay with him throughout his life. He attended Panama and Lakeside elementary schools, graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1954 where he was an Agriculture major, active FFA member and lettered in swimming.
In 1955 he entered the Navy serving 5 years in the Sea Bee's, the construction arm of the Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1960. Once discharged from the Navy he was employed by Richfield Oil Company which later became Arco Oil and Gas.
He met and married the love of his life and best friend Bessie Harris in 1969. In 1973 he obtained his Real Estate License, and continued his education at Bakersfield College to advance his Real Estate knowledge, joining America West Real Estate under Mickey Garone and Jim Antt. He gave great credit to Mickey and Jim for his formative training and sales skills. In 1977 Doyle Manley and Jack opened Real Estate 7, which in 1983 would evolve into Century 21 Civic Center, where he had achieved 8 Centurion awards. Voted by his peers in 1988 he was awarded Broker of the year. He closed shop in 1995, and returned to America West.
Within his Career he had managed several Real Estate offices which include Century 21 CrossTown, Kyle Carter Real Estate, McMillin, Touchstone, Crisp & Cole, and RE/MAX Magic. He was very excited to join Team Busby and the Miramar family where he would complete his legacy.
Jack loved Real Estate, and he loved to teach. His legacy is his generous act of mentorship to many Realtors throughout the years, and his penchant to serve. He had served as Chairman and Co-Chairman of many committees at the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, including accepting a seat on the Board of Directors, as well as serving on the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
Although work was his passion, he did take time out to smell the roses. Jack loved spending time with his wife, and his furry children relaxing on the comfy sofa. He also enjoyed golf, taking the occasional dip in his swimming pool, and Condor Hockey games!
Jack was a people person. To know him, was to love him. His sense of humor, that twinkle in his eye, and that pep in his step, will be fondly remembered by all that had the privilege to know him.
He is survived by his beloved wife Bessie, brother Chuck Doremus, sister-in-law Dianne Doremus, and devoted nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
