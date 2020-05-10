Jack D. Needham
1938 - 2020
JACK D. NEEDHAM
September 14, 1938 - May 3, 2020 Jack D. Needham, age 81, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away May 3rd, 2020. Jack served in the Army National Guard in California as a young man and was a proud and loyal member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters #87 and a long time truck driver. He was preceded in death by his wife Susie Needham, his parents, Pete Needham and Essie Wright, three brothers, John, Bill and JW Needham and one sister Beatrice Cowan. Jack is survived by his loving companion, Linda Sterling; his children, Stuart D. Needham of Bakersfield, Karen Barnes of Bakersfield, Tracy McClendon of Vernon, Arizona, Mikol Yeaman of St. Louis, Missouri and Christopher Yeaman of Camarillo, California; thirteen grandchildren, Jeremy Mason, James Mason, Colt Gillespie, Molly Magana, Amy Sue Needham, Reese Needham, Christina Shallanberger, Lindsay Macias, Amanda Peirce, Mikol Yeaman, Trinity Yeaman, Dominik Yeaman and Elliot Yeaman; twenty great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and many, many long time friends. Per Jack's wishes there will be no services.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 10, 2020.
