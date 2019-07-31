Home

Jack (Jacky) Grijalva

Jack (Jacky) Grijalva Obituary

JACK (JACKY) GRIJALVA
October 13, 1961 - July 20, 2019

In loving memory of Jacky, beloved father, son, brother, and uncle born in El Centro, CA. Jacky went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019.

As a boy he loved having dogs as pets that led him to serve his country as a military police officer in the K-9 unit for 10 years from 1981 to 1991. Jacky was stationed across the U.S. and abroad in Germany and Egypt. After his service in the military, he also worked alongside his brothers in construction.

His father, Joaquin C. Grijalva precedes him in death. Jacky is survived by his two sons, Joshua and Reginald, mother Margaret, brothers Robert, Johnny, Gary, and sister Gale along with his many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Funeral will be held August 5, 2019, 2:00 pm, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA 93203. Reception immediately following the funeral, 6401 Royal Coach Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93306.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 31, 2019
