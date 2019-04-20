|
JACK L. SARTIN
October 12, 1947 - April 17, 2019
Jack passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 71, after a year of battling cancer.
Jack was born in Taft, CA to Preston (Bud) and Betty Sartin. Jack spent much of his childhood years moving around the west coast with his parents as his father followed the drilling rig. His parents moved to Bakersfield when he was in the 8th grade. He Graduated from East Bakersfield High in 1965.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 during the Viet Nam era where he served 2 tours on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk between 1967 and 1969. He served on the U.S.S Kennedy in 1970, during the Middle East crisis and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation along with Air Wing (CVW-1), as an Aviation Electrician's Mate Third Class. He discharged from the Navy November 12, 1970.
In 1972 he married his wife Dottie. He graduated from Bakersfield College in 1973. In 1974 he went to work for the California Department of Corrections (CDC) as a Correctional Officer at California Correctional Institution, (CCI) Tehachapi. He promoted through the ranks and retired from CDC at Wasco State Prison in December 2001 as a Correctional Captain. He was an honest and fair supervisor.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather who spent his life working hard to provide for his family. He was the strength and the rock of his family and so deeply loved by them all. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Dottie, daughter Toni, son Sean, grandsons Daniel and Matthew, granddaughter Emily, sister and brother-in-law Renee and Perry Ortiz, niece Ashley and nephew Perry II., brother-in-law and sister in-law Robert and Diane Giggy, aunt and uncle Rose and Bob Cook.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25th at 10:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 5500 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield, CA. Graveside services will be held at 2pm the same day at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA (Just south of the intersection of Highway 58 and Bear Mountain Blvd) Flowers can be sent to: Doughty-Calhoun-O'meara, 1100 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA., 93301.
If you choose, in lieu of flowers, we would suggest dontations to local cancer treatment organizations/facilities.