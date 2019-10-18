|
JACK MCDANIEL
December 15, 1934 - October 15, 2019
Jack McDaniel, 84, passed away on October 15, 2019, at his home in Wasco, CA.
Jack was born to Mack and Pearl McDaniel on December 15, 1934. After his father passed away when he was a child, his mother married Opal Moore, who was a loving step-father to Jack. Jack lived all of his life in Wasco and graduated from Wasco High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Navy, where he spent 4 years on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. After his discharge from the Navy, Jack began working for Belridge Oil, where he spent the next 38 years working as a heavy machine operator. He drove the bus from Wasco to McKittrick for many years, and made many friends along the way.
Jack married Shelby Jean Keeling on April 6, 1956, and they had two sons, Randall and Warren. His role as husband and father were very important to him, but his role as the Lord's Servant was the one that he revered the most. He accepted the Lord as his Savior when he was a young adult and served as a deacon in the Central Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years. Jack was a loving man and never met a stranger. He loved Wasco and enjoyed watching sports, especially when his grandkids played.
Jack is survived by his wife, Shelby; his sons, Randy (Sandie), and Warren (Cathy); his grandchildren, Melanie McDaniel, Kristy (Michael) Prestridge, Jason (Cassandra) McDaniel, Stacy McDaniel, and Scotty (Natalie) McDaniel; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan McDaniel, Kylie McDaniel, Addilyn Prestridge, Brylie Dillard, Nathan Prestridge, Jaxson McDaniel, and Mack McDaniel.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Maribel Hernandez, who faithfully cared for Jack over the past year.
A viewing will be held at Peters Funeral Home (1401 7th St; Wasco) on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at the Griffith Avenue Baptist Church (408 Griffith Avenue; Wasco) on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00am.