Jack Shipley

JACK CHRISTOPHER SHIPLEY

Jack Christopher Shipley passed in peace on Sunday, September 20th, at the age of 51. Known to his loved ones as Chris, he is survived by his four daughters, Whitney, Katie, Emily, Tanya; mother, Anna; sister, Susan; niece, Anna; and dog, Boogie; and predeceased by his father Jack L. Shipley.

Chris leaves us with special memories, great stories, and fun adventures. His music and art are a testament to his creative soul. He had many hobbies including baking, woodworking, drawing, painting, writing songs and poems. Always a free spirit, the love he had for his mother and daughters was his guiding light. Regardless of the card's life handed him, Chris always gave us everything he had. Together we now say goodbye, knowing he is finally at peace.

JOHN 3:16 - For God so loved the world, as to give his only begotten Son; that whosoever believeth in him, may not perish, but may have life everlasting.

