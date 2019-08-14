|
|
JACQUELINE APPEL
December 15, 1927 - July 8, 2019
Jackie was born in San Jose, CA to Edith and John Appel. She grew up in San Jose. After high school, she attended Stanford University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. She worked in San Francisco for a time and then moved to Bakersfield to begin her career in education. In 1964, she was granted a Master of Arts degree from Fresno State College. She held diplomas from elementary and secondary as well as elementary school administration. She was a professor at Bakersfield College from 1962 to 1983.
Jackie had many interests in her life. She enjoyed everything from camping to opera and ballet. She was an avid supporter of the arts. She attended Los Angeles Opera for many years. She loved to read and volunteered at the Kern County Library. Jackie traveled extensively. She was an excellent bridge player. She owned and showed Border terriers and Boston terriers.
None of her accomplishments and interests, however, can outshine her gracious, kind and generous personality. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and it was a pleasure to have known her. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends and by her beloved Boston terrier, Kiri.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 am at Greenlawn on Panorama Dr.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2019