JACQUELINE T. BUSHBY

September 7, 1925 - October 20, 2020

Jacqueline Cecelia Tafoya Bushby, born in Casper, WY on September 7, 1925 died peacefully on October 20, 2020 in Sebastopol, CA. She lived in Casper with her parents, Leo Tafoya and Sadie Backus, during childhood then moved to Denver with her family during high school. Her father was transferred to Long Beach, CA for a new job, and she attended and graduated from Poly High in Long Beach in 1943.

During WWII, she worked for the Long Beach ship yard in payroll. There were many Navy sailors around at that time. She met Stephen Bushby, a Navy recruit, and they married in July 1944 after a very short courtship. When Stephen returned from his Navy duty, they settled in Long Beach, CA and raised 3 children. In 1959, the family moved to Coalinga, CA where Stephen worked in the oil industry. Jacqueline was very active in school volunteering. She worked at the local library, was active in the Jr. Women's Club and PTA, and later worked at the local hospital for several years. In 1991, she and Stephen moved to Bakersfield, CA and lived there until 2015. In her retirement, she volunteered at the local hospital and library and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She loved knitting, baking pies, walking her little dog, tending rose bushes and talking to friends on the phone. After a short residence in Hanford, CA from 2015-2018, after Stephen passed away, she returned to Bakersfield where she resided at Solstice Senior Living until moving to Sebastopol, CA to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and devoted friends.

She is survived by her children; Kathi Wildman (John Wildman), Gary Bushby (Sherry), Christopher Bushby (Livy); her grandchildren, Jason Wildman, Misty Rivera, Lynnette Aguilera, Valarie Baker, Christy Bushby, and her great grandchildren; Jesse and Leanne Wildman, Holden Baker, Kaylynn and Jace Joslin, Isaiah and Mikala Rivera, Bradley and Gracie Aguilera.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations would be appreciated in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.