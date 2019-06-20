Home

Jacqueline Janette Schnell

Jacqueline Janette Schnell Obituary

JACQUELINE JANETTE SCHNELL
1937 - 2019

Jacqueline Janette Schnell was born on March 27, 1937 in Deadwood, SD.

The family traveled about the country to many locations throughout her life. Jacqueline graduated from Pueblo Colorado High School in 1955. In 1958, she married Leroy H. Schnell in Sidney Nebraska. Both moved to Bakersfield in 1963 to follow employment. From 1963-1993, Jacqueline was employed with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy H. Schnell and her brother, Byron White. Jacqueline is survived by her son, Steven, daughter in law Kimberly and their three daughters, Allyson, Peyton and Addison.

Celebration of life service will be on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Bakersfield, California.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 20, 2019
