JACQUELINE "JACKIE" (TREANOR) ARDELL
June 25, 1928 - May 5, 2019
Jacqueline "Jackie" Yvonne (Treanor) Ardell passed away in her Bakersfield, California home, surrounded by her children, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was ninety years old.
Jackie was born on June 25, 1928 in Fresno, Ca. Her parents were Richard and Grace (Dix) Treanor. She grew up in Bakersfield, California, but some of her fondest childhood stories were during the years she lived in Needles, California with her brother, who precedes her in death, Richard Treanor and her sister, Patricia Ivester.
Jackie was fortunate enough to find love several times throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her husband's Robert L. Ivester, P. Paul Trembush Sr. and, the love of her life, David Ardell.
Jackie was a caring and loving mother to Terry (Stan) Zandes, Patty (Tim) Lowell, Bob (Loretta) Ivester and Paul (Alina) Trembush.
After dedicating the majority of her working years to Security Pacific Bank she retired and rededicated her life to her family. She began her career as a teller and ended as a Loan Officer. After spending 30 plus years in the banking industry, she became vested in her community and could easily remember bank customers all these years later.
Jackie was always on the move. She never missed a child's, grandchild's or great-grandchild's game or special event (unless she was traveling with or visiting friends).
Lady bugs and giraffes were always a favorite of Jackie's. Her home was full of them. She received most of them as gifts and she displayed each one of them proudly. Just a few days before her death, lady bugs were showing up in crazy and unexpected ways. It was almost as if the lady bugs were passing on a message of beauty and peace at a time when Jackie could not. Jackie was always upbeat, and her humor was always present. She would randomly tell jokes (mostly dirty jokes) and they were always funny. She was a joke master and never seemed to tell the same joke twice. For Jackie, Tuesdays were a religious day, which was always set aside for cards and her favorite ladies. The family knew not to disturb card days. Traveling was also important to her. Her favorite trips were both her secret and planned escapades with her beloved David. In addition, she enjoyed traveling with her children and their families. The most recent family trip to Calistoga was of special significance to Jackie because her best friend of 75 years, Doris DeZordo, was able to join us.
Jackie was blessed with a large family: four children; 8 grandchildren, Allison, Shannon, Amy, Courtnay, Nicholas, Katie, Morgan and Grant; and 15 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jake, Logan, Gracyn, Emersen, Ty, Max, Beau, Dylan, Maveric, Gannon, Carson, Kyle, and Kenzie. She is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Misty and Mackenzie; and one great-grandchild, Elijah.
Graveside Services will be held at: Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Boulevard, Bakersfield, California 93305, Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:00am. A lunch will follow for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hoffmann Hospice in Jackie's memory.
www.hoffmannhospice.org We will always carry your memory in our hearts.