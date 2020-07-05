JAMES AARON PARKER JR

1943 - 2020

Parker, James Aaron, Jr. died in Sacramento, CA. of heart problems. He was born in Wasco, CA on September 11, 1943 to James A. Sr. and Joyce Townsend Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, whom he married in Town of Mount Royal, Quebec in 1967. He is also survived by his father and his sisters, Patti and Susan.

Jim graduated from Burges High and attended Texas Western College. After serving in the Navy, he worked for El Paso Natural Gas until retirement. He is a Past President of the El Paso Horseless Carriage Club. An avid baseball fan, he enjoyed being a member of the Diablos Booster Club, the Group of Fifty.

He will be interred in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on July 6 with military honors.