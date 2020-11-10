1/1
James and Karen Cooke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES EDWARD COOKE AND KAREN KAY COOKE

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Edward Cooke Sr. and Karen Kay Cooke. Jim was born in Salinas, Ca. and Karen in Joplin, Mo. then they both became long term residents of Bakersfield, Ca. Jim was a proud truck driver, working for Lone Star/Plains Trucking and United Pacific Energy for a combined 25 years.

Karen worked for the Kern High School District, beginning at North High and retiring from Foothill high school with over 20 years of service.

Jim and Karen were the best parents and grandparents we could have ever asked for. Our hearts are truly broken. They will forever be missed.

Services will be held on November 12, 2020 at 10am at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, Ca. 93306. For more information and extended obituaries please visit the Kern River Family Mortuary website, www.kernriverfamilymortuaty.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved