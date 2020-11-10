JAMES EDWARD COOKE AND KAREN KAY COOKE

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Edward Cooke Sr. and Karen Kay Cooke. Jim was born in Salinas, Ca. and Karen in Joplin, Mo. then they both became long term residents of Bakersfield, Ca. Jim was a proud truck driver, working for Lone Star/Plains Trucking and United Pacific Energy for a combined 25 years.

Karen worked for the Kern High School District, beginning at North High and retiring from Foothill high school with over 20 years of service.

Jim and Karen were the best parents and grandparents we could have ever asked for. Our hearts are truly broken. They will forever be missed.

Services will be held on November 12, 2020 at 10am at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, Ca. 93306. For more information and extended obituaries please visit the Kern River Family Mortuary website, www.kernriverfamilymortuaty.com