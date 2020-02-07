|
|
JAMES CHARLES HORTON
November 21, 1927 - December 13, 2019
Jim died peacefully at his home in Bend, Oregon on December 13, 2019.
Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Myrtle and Melvin Horton, Jim and his sister spent their childhood there until 1942, when the family moved across the country to Tacoma, Washington where his father's job had taken them. Not long after, the family moved again to Temple City, California. Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1946. Asking for a Caribbean assignment, he was stationed in Alaska as a weather technician. He helped do important research on the jet stream by experimenting how to make weather balloons go higher than anyone else before him.
Upon completing his service in 1949, Jim enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison studying agronomy. He married in 1952 and continued his higher education, graduating with a PhD in plant pathology in 1956. Upon graduating, the family moved to Ames, Iowa where Jim took a position as an assistant professor at Iowa State University.
The Hortons moved to Bakersfield, California in 1970 where Jim became head of the biology department at the new California State University, Bakersfield. In 1980 Jim became dean of lower division studies. He took early retirement from CSUB in 1984. Jim also taught summer science camps with the Kern Environmental Education Program (Camp KEEP) throughout central California. Teaching was Jim's lifelong passion.
After the death of Jim's first wife in 1996, Jim met Nancy Dreher, a Morro Bay Museum of Natural History curator, in late 2002 while advising museum staff on the scientific accuracy of new exhibits. Upon Nancy's retirement, they decided to move to Bend, Oregon and married in the spring of 2005. Jim volunteered at the Bend library and The High Desert Museum in the museum's living history program. His sharp intelligence, wit, generosity, and kindness were a pleasure to behold. Jim will be fiercely missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy, four adult children, several grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Donations may be made to The High Desert Museum, Bend, Oregon as a memorial to Jim Horton.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 7, 2020