James Cox
James Oliver "Jim" Cox
April 19, 1952 - September 20, 2020

Jim was born on April 19th, 1952, to Oliver and Jean Cox. He grew up in Fresno, California where he graduated from Hoover High School in 1970. He attended Reedley College where he received his degree in forestry, then began working for the U.S. Forest Service in North Fork, California. He later took a position in solar energy sales that allowed him the opportunity to move to Bakersfield, California, where he met his wife, Cathy Ann (deGraaf) Cox. Jim's love for forestry eventually led him back to the mountains and into a position with the Wyoming State Forestry Division in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Cathy visited him frequently, but the harsh Wyoming winters did little in convincing her to relocate. Jim missed the love of his life too much to stay in Jackson Hole, so he moved back to Bakersfield and opened an art studio, Art Works. Between Art Works and his home studio, he spent many hours pursuing his love for art - one of his favorite hobbies next to fishing, hiking, and boating. He eventually convinced Cathy to buy a cabin in Shaver Lake, California, which became their home for many years and now holds countless family memories. Jim loved the Shaver Lake community and dedicated many years of service to the Volunteer Fire Department as a Firefighter.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy Cox; his dog, Clara; and his desert tortoise, Turdette. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Steven deGraaf; sister-in-law, Peggy Barnett; and nieces, Chandler and Caycie deGraaf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Jean Cox; and sister, Pat Cox. Jim will also be reunited with several other family members and his beloved corgis.

A small, private service will be held for immediate family and friends at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 2:00pm. Immediately following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Luigi's Restaurant at 3:30pm. In honor of Jim's firefighting service and love for the Shaver Lake community, donations to the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department would be happily accepted in lieu of flowers.

GoFundMe Donation Page: PINC's Fundraiser for Shaver Fire Department



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 15, 2020.
