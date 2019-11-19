|
|
James Daniel Turley "Dan", 71, of Bakersfield passed away November 10, 2019. Son of Sylvester and Susan Turley, he was born on March 31, 1948 in Indio, CA.
He volunteered for duty during the Vietnam War serving in the Air Force and completing two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Dan obtained a Master's Degree in Accounting and Finance from CSUB. He was an excellent student being named to "Who's Who in American Colleges" and winning the Wall Street Journal award for his Master's Thesis. He ran the financial department for the Kern County Sherriff's Department.
Dan is survived by his love and wife Carol, stepchildren and step grandchildren, sister Mary Ann Lindsey, brother Bob Turley, and nephew Brigadier General Michael J. Turley/US Army. Dan was preceded in death by his Parents; Sylvester and Susan Turley and his beloved brother and fellow Vietnam Veteran Mike Turley.
A rosary service will be conducted on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 9:30am and Mass at 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 12:30pm at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019