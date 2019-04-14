|
JAMES DARRELL TAYLOR
May 2, 1995 - April 1, 2019
Jimmy passed away unexpectedly while living in Los Angeles, California. At the time of his passing he was a teaching assistant and substitute teacher at Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services. Jimmy attended Heritage Academy, Garces Memorial High School, then U.C.L.A where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in three years, Summa Cum Laude. He was pursuing a career in teaching at the time of his passing, working with children who were differently abled. He had been ill for several years and was unable to fully regain his health. Jimmy truly had a heart for disenfranchised persons and groups. He was so funny and such a joy. He was kind and caring. We miss him so much. He loved children and his greatest joy was being in their presence either at work or when visiting with his nieces and nephews. He was our Beautiful Boy. Until we see him again, may he Rest in Peace.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his brother Joshua Taylor, grandparents James and Betty Hancock, and grandfather David Livengood. He is survived by his parents Clayton and Kim Taylor, brothers, Nicholas (Paige) Simas and Jacob (Monique) Taylor; grandmother Barbara Livengood, Uncles and Aunts David and Terry Livengood and Dewayne and Tammy Chandler; nieces and nephews Destiny, Chloe, Zoey, Joshua, and Landen Taylor, and Oscar and Jonathan Baker along with other extended family members.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93313. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Thank you to everyone for your kind and thoughtful words about Jimmy.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019