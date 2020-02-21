Home

Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
The Bakersfield National Cemetery
Arvin, CA
James Edward Mckee

James Edward Mckee Obituary

JAMES EDWARD MCKEE
December 9, 1925 - February 16, 2020

James was a devoted husband, father, Papa and friend. He served during WWII and worked for the USPS for 30 years. Dad loved to play bingo, going to the casino, yard sales, loved tinkering with his cars, but most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his three children, Kathy McKee, Brent McKee, and Jennifer Johnson and husband Tim. He has four grandchildren, Chase Agerton and wife Allison, Mandy Mae and husband Loha, Alyssa Rodriguez and husband Chris, Jordyn Johnson and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing held at Mission Family Mortuary on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1 to 5pm. His funeral is Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA at 2:00pm. Dad, you were one of a kind and you will forever be missed and in your family's heart.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 21, 2020
