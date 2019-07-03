|
JAMES EDWARD SCULLY (JIM)
April 10, 1949 - June 20, 2019
Bakersfield, CA - James Edward Scully (Jim), 70, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Hoffman Home in Bakersfield following a battle with prostate and lung cancer.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Cynthia Rose (Caputo) Scully; his son, James Christopher Scully and his wife Jennifer Neil; three grandsons, Aidan, Maxwell, and Dylan; his loving siblings Barbara Scully Rog (Bill), Janice Scully-Natoli (Bart) and Jack Scully (Susan), as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, John Christopher Scully and Betty (Lyon) Scully, and his younger brother Mike Scully.
Born in Port Jervis, NY and raised in nearby Sparrowbush, NY, he grew up working in the family restaurant with his parents and siblings. After graduating from high school in 1967, he was drafted into the military and served his country in the Vietnam War. He served with the 1st of the 50th Mechanized Infantry in the 173rd Airborne Division for one tour of duty. After the war, he returned to Sparrowbush, NY and eloped with Cynthia Caputo and married in August of 1971. Their only son, James Christopher, was born in December of 1972.
For the next eight years James and Cynthia worked for the family restaurant before embarking on a family adventure. The trio moved to California in 1980, to begin a new chapter in the families' life. They initially moved to San Juan Capistrano, CA and later relocated to Bakersfield, CA which Jim called home for the final 33 years of his life. Upon their arrival in CA, Jim began a long career in sales and management in the auto industry, and later as a sales associate in a golf equipment store - truly his dream job - until his retirement in 2015.
James was an avid golfer - it was his passion. As a teenager he would golf at Eddy Farm Golf Course and Port Jervis Country Club near his childhood home. During his years in California he had the opportunity to visit and play at some iconic courses such as Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, and Riviera Country Club.
James will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in a private ceremony in July. A public memorial service will be held on September 18, 2019 at 2 PM at Greenlawn Southwest Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: ( https://www.cancer.org ), or The First Tee (Youth Golf Charity) ( https://thefirsttee.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ )