JAMES EDWARD WINGO
March 6, 1928 - June 6, 2019
Auburn, CA - James Edward Wingo, 91, passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2019. He was born in Walsenberg, Colorado on March 6, 1928. He was the oldest son of Elizabeth McCartney (maiden name Brammall) and Fred Read.
James graduated from East Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, California class of 1946. Following graduation he got a job with Southern California Edison which began a career that spanned 40 years. His first position was an entry level groundman and 40 years later in 1987 he retired as the Manager of Western Transmission/Substation, one of the five divisions of the Edison Company.
He married Lora Downen, from Bakersfield, on August 13, 1949. They settled in Bakersfield where their first son, Mark, was born. When Mark was 3 months old they moved to Santa Paula, CA where their second son, Scott, was born. They lived in Santa Paula for the next 7 years. They lived on Dartmouth Drive where they met and became friends with a network of neighbors that became life long friends. Many of them still live in Santa Paula.
James then began a "climb up the ladder" at Edison which involved many moves throughout Southern California. In 1972 he was promoted to the manager of Western Transmission and relocated back to Santa Paula where he retired and lived for the next 40 years. Jim and Lora then moved to Auburn in Northern California in late 2011 to be close to family.
James served as Master of the Santa Paula Masonic Lodge 291 F&AM in 1987. He joined the Masons in 1960 at the same lodge.
James was predeceased by his son Scott of Laguna Niguel and brother Gene of Bakersfield. Surviving James are his wife Lora June and son Mark of Meadow Vista, CA; Grandsons Jason and his wife, Lorretta, great grandsons Miles and Nolan, all of Davis, CA; grandson Zachary of Meadow Vista, CA; grandson Nate of Redwood City, CA; niece Debbie of Bakersfield, nephew Russell of Bakersfield and nephew Tracy of Bellingham, WA.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary at 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305 at 10am on June 29, 2019. Following the service there will be a luncheon at Wool Growers Basque Restaurant in Bakersfield CA address: 620 E. 19th St.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 11, 2019