James Garcia Zaragoza

James Garcia Zaragoza Obituary

JAMES GARCIA ZARAGOZA
April 3, 1929 - March 26, 2019

James Garcia Zaragoza was born April 3, 1929 to Silviano and Delores Zaragoza in Hanford, CA. One of sixteen siblings, James was raised in the Hanford area, spent several years in Los Angeles, and eventually settled in Bakersfield where he and his beloved wife Christena raised their family.

Jimmy was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and his love of western movies and Lucha Libre. Back in the day he enjoyed these past times with a good cold beer.

Jimmy was preceded in death by Christena, his loving wife of 64 years, and is survived by his eight children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) A Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Basham Funeral Care. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

www.bashamfuneralcare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2019
