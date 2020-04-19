JAMES GRANVILLE MCMANUS November 5, 1940 - April 15, 2020 On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Jim passed on to be with his mother (Gladys Isabel Frayer McManus), father (Michael Terrance McManus), and sister (Marilyn Isabel McManus Banducci). He is survived by Barbara McManus, James and Michele McManus, their two boys, Joseph, Michael and wife Avery, along with his first great grandchild due July 4th, Katie and Dwight Sons, their three children, Jessica, Jared, and Jennifer. Also, brother Michael McManus (Retha), in-laws Bob Banducci (Betty), Ruby King (Russell), Wallace Middleton (Sherri) and many nieces and nephews. Our father was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 5, 1940. His mother moved the family to Bakersfield in 1943. He attended St. Francis School, Bakersfield High School, Sacramento State, and went on to get his Master's in Counseling and Administration at Cal Poly San Luis. While he was attending Cal Poly my parents discovered an amazing little camping spot call Pismo Coast Village. We spent each summer there meeting new friends and later having friends and cousins come join us every summer. All the grandkids loved being there with their Grammy and Papa. In 1984, our parents worked very hard to start their own business. T.A.A.S.K. is a D.U.I. program and has been operating for 36 years. It is a family owned business, starting out with 6 people in our living room. My parents did such an amazing job building this business it has now become a legacy for us. Dad spent his semi-retirement years golfing and bicycling. He traveled all over the U.S. in his motorhome. He enjoyed all his trips to Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Panama, and so many more places. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his five grandchildren. He would pick up the grandkids and put them in their car seats and take them to the park to play. The grandkids had Grammy and Papa day once a week at their house where they would plant in the garden and work with tools in the garage, such great memories. Some of our favorite memories include: Papa walks at Pismo Beach, ice cream dates before Saturday night Mass, taking care of each of our own special tree in his garden. And he never missed any of our sporting events. The endless laughs and smiles that our Papa adventures gave us all will be forever remembered. - Jessica, Jared, and Jennifer. My Papa was my #1 fan when it came to all my sporting events growing up. Whether it was 6th grade basketball all the way up to high school baseball. He cheered me on no matter what the score, even if we were down by 15 runs. Not only was he my #1 fan he was also the one who took all the action pictures of me playing. I always looked forward to getting to see all the action shots that he took at the end of the game. - Joseph. My favorite memory of my grandfather was when I was a little kid. My brother and I got to ride over to the beach with him in his RV. It was so amazing to me because when you go down the street you are higher up making everything so much different. But the reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to sit in the co-pilot seat next to him telling jokes and acting like his navigator even though I had no idea what I was talking about. Then we spent a great week at the beach relaxing and having a good time. - Michael. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholic Charities of Bakersfield in honor of our father would mean so much. We will hold a Mass and barbeque to celebrate our dad's life with friends and family later this summer.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 19, 2020.