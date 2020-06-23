James Griffiths

James "Jimmy" Griffiths

March 15, 1960 - June 12, 2020

James "Jimmy" Michael Griffiths was born in Bakersfield on March 15, 1960 and passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020.

Jimmy attended St. Lawrence Catholic School, Eissler Elementary and Chipman Junior High. He graduated from Garces Memorial High School in 1978. His classmates, teachers, family members and friends, will remember Jimmy for his sense of humor, and for keeping his trucks and dwellings impeccably clean.

After high school, Jim worked as an alarm installer for several security companies in Bakersfield and Southern California. He transitioned to owning his own company, Jimmy G's Expertise, working as a handyman and home renovation specialist. He could fix almost anything and was known for being creative and meticulous when completing projects for relatives and customers.

His parents, Yolanda and Paul Griffiths, and other members of the Papasergia family, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Madison (Blake) Boggess, twins Nick and Drew (Erika) Howell, and Landon and Evan Noel. He is also survived by his four siblings - Brian (Shirley) Griffiths, Dianne (Rick) Riley, Nancy O'Dwyer, and Elizabeth (Greg) Petrini - his girlfriend Amanda Gilroy, and many cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.

It was a blessing that Jimmy was able to leave the hospital, and he was very grateful for the end-of-life care he received from his sisters, Amanda and Hoffmann Hospice.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jimmy's memorial service on Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Garces Memorial or St. Vincent de Paul.