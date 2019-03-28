Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
James Irwin
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
James H. Irwin


1926 - 2019
James H. Irwin Obituary

JAMES H. IRWIN
1926 - 2019

"Slim" James H. Irwin 1926-2019, a long time resident of Bakersfield passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Born in southern California, he lived in Bakersfield from his senior year at Bakersfield High School until his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulet and Mildred Irwin and his wife, Vernell. His passing will particularly be felt by the love of his life, Margaret Elaine McCann after a twenty year relationship.

Over his many happy years of life he enjoyed hunting, social gatherings, reading, cribbage and automobile mechanics. A strong curiosity, he spent many years discovering local rivers and canyon areas and folk lore. Jim loved a good story teller and told a few good ones himself, but his mind was always searching and enquiring to obtain new knowledge.

A career that began as a truck driver then morphed into a diesel mechanic which led him to many years in the oilfields tearing down and repairing large engines.

People were all drawn to his social nature and he never met a stranger he didn't like. After 3 years in the U.S. Navy, he married and raised his family.

He is survived by daughters Susan Garrison and Lorraine Garrison-Frago-Bozner, son James David Irwin (Janice), grandchildren Sandra Rowland, David Irwin (Kristina), Steven Irwin (Traci), Timothy Irwin (Joanna), and Joshua Irwin. Great-grandchildren are Samuel Irwin and William Irwin.

Graveside services at Hillcrest Memorial are scheduled for April 1, 2019 at 10:00am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
