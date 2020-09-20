James Hansen

JAMES EDWARD HANSEN (JIM)

January 21, 1947 - August 25, 2020

Our wonderful Dad, Grandfather and Brother, James Edward Hansen (Jim), passed away on August 25, 2020 in Grass Valley surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on January 21, 1947 in Burbank, California to George and Miriam (Jeri) Hansen.

Jim grew up in Shandon, California and graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo on August 29, 1969, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jim received his appointment to the United States Naval Academy in 1969 and attended flight school in Pensacola. Due to the Viet Nam war winding down, he was Honorably Discharged on September 28, 1970.

Jim married Rosalie Snow and they had 3 children: Kimberly (Rich), Jennifer (Brian), and Caleb (Simi).

Jim is also survived by 6 grandchildren, his brother Steve (Jan) and his sister Karen (Mike), along with numerous nephews and many friends.

Jim was predeceased by the love of his life, Kathy Perrone, whom he married on April 19, 1997, and by his parents, George and Jeri Hansen.

Jim wore many hats as a mechanical engineer, from working in the oil fields and drilling rigs, wineries, Grimmway Farms and CSUB. Jim loved to travel with his beloved Kathy and their numerous friends. He also enjoyed a good golf game followed by a great scotch and cigar. Jim was very proud of his ancestry research and he became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society. More recently, he enjoyed researching and writing numerous opinion pieces in the Bakersfield Californian.

Jim will be remembered for his big smile and even bigger heart, his great stories, and his love for friends and family. Graveside services and a Celebration of his Life will be held in Paso Robles in the spring of 2021. Remembrances may be sent to: JJ's Legacy P.O. Box 12793 Bakersfield, Ca 93389-2793 Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 Fourth Street Santa Monica, Ca 90401