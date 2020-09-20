1/1
James Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES EDWARD HANSEN (JIM)
January 21, 1947 - August 25, 2020

Our wonderful Dad, Grandfather and Brother, James Edward Hansen (Jim), passed away on August 25, 2020 in Grass Valley surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on January 21, 1947 in Burbank, California to George and Miriam (Jeri) Hansen.

Jim grew up in Shandon, California and graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo on August 29, 1969, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jim received his appointment to the United States Naval Academy in 1969 and attended flight school in Pensacola. Due to the Viet Nam war winding down, he was Honorably Discharged on September 28, 1970.

Jim married Rosalie Snow and they had 3 children: Kimberly (Rich), Jennifer (Brian), and Caleb (Simi).

Jim is also survived by 6 grandchildren, his brother Steve (Jan) and his sister Karen (Mike), along with numerous nephews and many friends.

Jim was predeceased by the love of his life, Kathy Perrone, whom he married on April 19, 1997, and by his parents, George and Jeri Hansen.

Jim wore many hats as a mechanical engineer, from working in the oil fields and drilling rigs, wineries, Grimmway Farms and CSUB. Jim loved to travel with his beloved Kathy and their numerous friends. He also enjoyed a good golf game followed by a great scotch and cigar. Jim was very proud of his ancestry research and he became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society. More recently, he enjoyed researching and writing numerous opinion pieces in the Bakersfield Californian.

Jim will be remembered for his big smile and even bigger heart, his great stories, and his love for friends and family. Graveside services and a Celebration of his Life will be held in Paso Robles in the spring of 2021. Remembrances may be sent to: JJ's Legacy P.O. Box 12793 Bakersfield, Ca 93389-2793 Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 Fourth Street Santa Monica, Ca 90401



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved