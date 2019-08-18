|
|
JAMES HODGE BLACK
January 9, 1936 - August 10, 2019
James Hodge Black, of Mount Ida, AR, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on August 10th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO surrounded by family.
Hodge was married to his High School sweetheart, Mary Alice Keith, in 1956. He attended the University of Arkansas where he received his M.S. degree in Entomology in 1961. Hodge moved to Bakersfield, CA to begin his career as a Farm and Home Advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension Service in Kern County, CA. He served as an extension entomologist for 15 years before becoming the Director of the Kern County Cooperative Extension in 1976. Hodge retired in 2000 after 39 years of service with the University of California.
Hodge and Mary moved back to Arkansas, to enjoy their retirement years near where they both grew up. Hodge was a skilled wood carver and spent his retirement years carving and woodworking in his store "Splendid Splinters." Hodge would like to be most remembered as a loving husband and father that provided for his family and passed on a legacy of traditional family values and a strong work ethic. He was also very proud of his long and distinguished career, and his involvement in the farming community. Hodge's faith in Jesus Christ was his hope and peace during his final months.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice Black; daughters, Teresa J. Dodd (Dan), and Charlotte A. Johnson (Warren); sons, J. Robert Black (Tammy), and B. David Black (Beth); 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 19th at Mt. Ida FUMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Ida FUMC/Hodge Black Fund. This fund was established by Hodge and Mary Black when his mobility became compromised. It will be dedicated in his honor.
Donations may be mailed to: Mt. Ida FUMC / Hodge Black Fund, PO Box 607, Mt. Ida, AR 71957.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 18, 2019