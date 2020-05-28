JAMES "JIM" KEITH CLAXTON

March 13, 1941 - May 25, 2020 James "Jim" Keith Claxton, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield, CA. Jim was born March 13, 1941 in Bakersfield to James and Oma (Addington) Claxton. He graduated from BHS in 1959 and married Mary Ann (Menees) Claxton in 1963. After High School, Jim was employed by Jost Floor Co., Southern Auto, Pioneer Mercantile, AT&T, and retired from Pacific Bell in 2001 after 26 years. Jim was also one of the 1st Rescue Divers to be in Sheriff Charley Dodge's program in 1967. No matter his work, Jim had a flair for raising the spirits of everyone around him with his sociable and warm sense of humor and witty sarcasm. He also enjoyed playing tennis and won several tournaments before his retirement. He loved traveling with his family and researching his genealogy. His research led him to join the Sons of the American Revolution in 2002. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; brothers - Dennis and Gary Claxton; sons - David Olson, Brian and Brad Claxton; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was a unique and caring soul and will be profoundly missed by his friends and family. Funeral services are pending.



