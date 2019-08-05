Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park

James Lee VanHoozen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee VanHoozen Obituary

JAMES LEE VAN HOOZEN
November 14, 1932 - July 29, 2019

James was born in Texas, the second of thirteen children to George and Mildred Van Hoozen.

He moved to California at age 24 with his wife and young children to begin a lifetime career in the oil industry. He also raised cattle, enjoyed hunting and spent his retirement years in his fishing boat on Lake Isabella.

He leaves behind daughter Pamela Park (Steve), California, son Jim Van Hoozen (JoAnn), Florida, son Charley Van Hoozen (Diana) Kentucky, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Your legacy of hard work, family ties and an iron will remains with us forever. You made a difference in our lives and you will not be forgotten.

Graveside Service Hillcrest Memorial Park, August 9, at 10:00 A.M. Tribute Wall Mission Family Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.