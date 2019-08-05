|
|
JAMES LEE VAN HOOZEN
November 14, 1932 - July 29, 2019
James was born in Texas, the second of thirteen children to George and Mildred Van Hoozen.
He moved to California at age 24 with his wife and young children to begin a lifetime career in the oil industry. He also raised cattle, enjoyed hunting and spent his retirement years in his fishing boat on Lake Isabella.
He leaves behind daughter Pamela Park (Steve), California, son Jim Van Hoozen (JoAnn), Florida, son Charley Van Hoozen (Diana) Kentucky, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Your legacy of hard work, family ties and an iron will remains with us forever. You made a difference in our lives and you will not be forgotten.
Graveside Service Hillcrest Memorial Park, August 9, at 10:00 A.M. Tribute Wall Mission Family Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 5, 2019