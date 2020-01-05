|
|
JAMES MICHAEL MCFADDEN (MIKE)
February 23, 1952 - December 14, 2019
James Michael McFadden (Mike) was born February 23, 1952 in Salinas, California and was the 3rd child of Gina and Jim McFadden. His passing was on December 14, 2019 at UC Irvine Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife Margo and his brother Curtis, Bob and Linda Dowell were at his bedside as he peacefully passed away.
He grew up in Arroyo Grande and moved to Bakersfield, where he lived and worked from 1977 to the present. With a suggestion from his then father-in-law, Bill Scurlock, he began working in the oil fields as a derrick man. He learned the oil business from the bottom up and eventually started his own company "Out Source Solutions Inc". Over the many years, he made numerous friends from all over the world and had many great stories to tell about his travels. He loved the oil industry, the people and the companies he worked with.
His favorite hobbies were golf and playing the Blues on his many guitars. He always had one nearby so he could pick up and play a tune. He was a member of the Seven Oaks Country Club and found time for friends and doing business while playing 18 holes. His dog Moosie and his birds were always in his thoughts and he spent many loving hours playing with them. He was Past President of CIPA, Past President of the Bakersfield Petroleum Club, a project that he was especially proud of helping to build. He was honored by the Independent Petroleum Association San Joaquin chapter as Oil Barron of the year in 1995.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his son Joseph McFadden. He is survived by his wife Margo, daughter Heidi, stepson Joshua Cornell, grandchildren, Ayden Cornell, Joseph, Vincent, and Samantha, brother Curtis, sisters, Gayle, Sherry, and Kimberly, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Services will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield and a Celebration of Life to follow at the Petroleum Club.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020