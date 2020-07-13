JAMES P. BRIDGES

July 29, 1949 - July 3, 2020

James Bridges, known to many as Jim or Jimmy, was born to parents, James and Margaret Bridges on July 29, 1949 in Bakersfield, California. Jimmy entered his eternal home July 3, 2020 at the age of 70 years old. Jimmy passed away quietly at his home with his three fur babies lying by his side.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Sawyer Chism and father, James Mark Bridges.

Jim leaves behind his soulmate, best friend and love of his life, beloved wife, Carolyn; step sons, Scott Campbell and Robert Montes; his loving mother, Margaret Bridges; two sisters, Susan Lyons (Allen Clark) and Jane Johnson. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Charlie, Bebe and Toby. He leaves behind his grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family (in-laws), numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Though Jimmy had no children of his own, he was a father figure to so many. Through their years of marriage, Jim and Carolyn counseled and mentored many teens and young adults. Some, being their nieces and nephews, others being from local churches and rehabs. He became "Papa Jim" and he wore the title proudly. These kids are now adults with children of their own and are still and active part of Jim and Carolyn's lives. He loved mentoring and keeping "his Kids" close to the Lord. He and Carolyn were excellent examples of what a near perfect marriage looked like in the eyes of those they mentored.

After graduating from Bakersfield High School, Jim immediately began his first and only job at Baker's Welding Supply (later becoming Praxair) in the summer of 1968, working his way up to Customer Service Supervisor and continued his career there for the next forty-eight years until his retirement in 2016.

After retirement, Jim loved spending his free time with Carolyn at their cabin, Bridges' Point, in the mountains near Camp Nelson. He loved getting out; working constantly to beautify God's country and later, meeting up with friends at the local coffee shop to catch up on the mountain news.

Though he felt he was a man with few talents, Jim had many, He loved working with metal and wood and he's left many sculptures and birdhouses as remembrances to be admired.

Jim was currently a member of Crossroads Community Church and stayed active in many of their events. Jim was a Godly man with a caring heart, always helping others with every need that was put before him. Jim was a simple man who loved the simple things in life. He was a gentle giant with a huge heart. He was someone you could call anytime for advice, a word of wisdom or for a prayer. Jim was one of the most considerate people you could ever meet.

Jim was a man full of love and compassion for others. He was a great caregiver. Though he took care of everyone that came in his path, his family was the most important to him. He was a doting son to his 103 year old mother, making sure her needs were met, even up to his death, he was a loving husband to Carolyn and they would have celebrated their 36th anniversary just a few short days after his passing. He was a caring dad to his grown sons and he was more of a big brother to his sisters rather than their baby brother. He was a loving papa, a great example and spiritual mentor to many and most of all, he loved telling people about Jesus and quoting John 14:6... Jesus said, Ï am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."

Jim will be dearly missed by those that loved and knew him. If we listen closely we will hear Jesus saying to Jim, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant. Your work is now complete!"

At Jim's request, the family has chosen not to have a service. They ask for your prayers during their time of grief.